Vernon football looks ahead to fourth season under head coach Gerald Tranquille

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– The Vernon football team is anticipating there will be a football season this fall. It will be the Yellowjackets’ fourth season under head coach Gerald Tranquille.

The team has been back at practice for about four weeks as the community hasn’t seen many positive cases of COVID-19.

“I guess that’s the beauty of being in a small town, small community, small county,” Tranquille said.

Tranquille is entering his fourth season with the Yellowjackets. The head coach said he’s relying on his seniors to lead the program this year.

“He’s really matured us, I feel like and he’s letting this team be more of our team,” player Dyvion Bush said.

The senior class said they are holding themselves accountable.

“I like to make sure their heads right make sure they don’t try to veer off the track that we need to be on,” Vernon football player Lane Wells said.

The team is aiming to get back to the playoffs this season. The last two years they have been knocked out by Baker in the region finals.

“We’re just trying to make it to state, trying to get a ring,” player Wayne Potter said.

The team is working hard to make sure their goal can be achieved this season. Optional workouts are being held five days a week at the school.

Vernon also has a couple new additions to the coaching staff this season who Tranquille is excited to have with the program.

Kevin Womble came over from Niceville to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Womble was also previously the head coach at Holmes County.

“Able to bring a lot of energy and just a tremendous tremendous assest to this team,” Tranquille said.

Kenley Byrd was the linebackers coach at Marianna high school. He will be the offensive and defensive line coach for the Jackets.

“He’s kind of taken those guys under his wing and just giving those guys a chance to learn some things they haven’t been able to learn,” Tranquille said.

The Yellowjackets are remaining optimistic that there will be a season this fall.

“Just been trying to take it day by day and hoping that we get to play and preparing these guys for the season,” Tranquille said.