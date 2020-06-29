Vernon coach who lost a family member to COVID-19 grateful for practice regulations put in place

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– Vernon head football coach, Gerald Tranquille, is grateful for the strict regulations sports teams are facing amid the pandemic as they practice this summer.

The coach’s great-aunt, Sharee Beckwith, died of COVID-19.

Beckwith and her husband live in Albany, Ga. where they attended a church who saw a breakout in March. Beckwith and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 following a funeral. Her husband, Tranquille’s uncle, was able to recover from the illness.

“It’s just like anything else, you don’t really take it serious until it hits home and when I lost my aunt it really hit home,” Tranquille said.

The coach is keeping his team in groups of four or less in the weight room. Players are also brining their own towels and water bottles as they follow all of Washington County’s guidelines.

Tranquille said being back with his team has helped him a lot.

“I’ve really been able to lean on these guys and lean on family and kind of come out here to my sanctuary and get my mind off of things,” Tranquille said.