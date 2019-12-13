Vernon boys basketball team ready to go far this season

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – Vernon High School is expecting big things out of its boys basketball team this season. Although it’s early in the year, the team is already 2-0 on the season.

Like most 1A schools, several players on the Yellowjackets team just finished football season together.

“We already got that bond we got that and now it’s basketball season and now we just have to go out and get it like we did in football I know we lost to Baker or whatever but it’s on to the next sport,” Vernon basketball player Darrell Powell said.

These players have even more of a bond, the juniors and seniors on the roster both won the Panhandle Conference Championship in their eighth grade years.

“We just kept winning we lost our first two games but then it just snapped we just started clicking we just started winning games,” Vernon basketball player Dyvion Bush said.

Since middle school, some of the players left Vernon, but now most of them have returned to be a part of this team.

“This was just meant to happen everybody came together they knew what we wanted to do we’ve been talking about it so long since we were kids so we just made it real,” Vernon basketball player Gabriel Cooke said.

This team has some big goals too. The Jackets are chasing the program’s first state title in 40 years.

“If these guys stay together, I believe some good things can happen we gotta improve on a lot we got to be very coachable we’ve got to improve on how we understand the game as far as basketball minds they’ve got what it takes,” Vernon boys basketball head coach Thomas Register said.

Vernon will be back in action on the road against their rivals, the Chipley Tigers, on Friday night.