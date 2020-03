Credit: NFHS Network

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB)– The Vernon boys basketball team fell to Hilliard 80-59 on Wednesday night in a Class 1A State Semifinal game. The Yellowjackets finished the season 19-8 and made it to the final four for the first time since 1982.

“I just kept telling them how proud I was of them try to get back next year,” Vernon boys basketball head coach Thomas Register said.