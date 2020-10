(WMBB) – The Vernon and Taylor County football game originally set for Friday night has been canceled.

Yellowjackets head football coach Gerald Tranquille told News 13 on Wednesday that the Bulldogs canceled with them due to COVID-19.

It’s a situation the Yellowjackets have been in before as Jefferson County canceled their game with Vernon earlier this season due to coronavirus.

Vernon is currently undefeated on the year with a 4-0 record. They beat Graceville last Thursday 49-8.