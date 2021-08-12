Utah Jazz re-sign Chipley alum Trent Forrest to two-way contract

(WMBB) – Chipley alum Trent Forrest will get to stay in Salt Lake City for a little while longer as the Utah Jazz re-signed him to another two-way contact on Wednesday.

Forrest stepped up when Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley were out with injuries and played 30 games with the Jazz last season, four of them were postseason matchups.

He’s recently been shining for the Jazz in the summer league, even hitting the game winning free throw in double overtime in their game with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

He also put up 16 points and nine assists in the matchup too.

With the deal, Forrest will remain with the Jazz all season, but is eligible for restricted free agency next summer.