SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (WMBB) – Chipley High School and Florida State alum Trent Forrest is eligible to play for the Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs after having his two-way contract converted to a standard one.

Forrest has been on a two-way contract since entering the league, and this change allows him to play in the post-season and become a restricted free agent in the summer.

Forrest is in his second NBA season with the Jazz, appearing in 60 games (six starts) averaging 3.3 points on 49.0 percent from the field, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest in 2021-22.

In past seasons, Forrest would have only been eligible to be active for 50 games on a two-way contract.

Due to new two-way rules implemented to help teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks, the maximum number of games was changed.

Forrest received the per-game pay of an NBA minimum salary for each contest he was active for after the 50-game mark.