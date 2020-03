PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– USSSA held the Luck of the Irish Softball Tournament at Frank Brown Park on Saturday.

Although the tournament usually draws in 20 teams, only seven came following the coronavirus outbreak.

“A little bit of paranoia set it in with some of the teams but all of the seven teams here all one of the teams that said hey we want to keep playing,” tournament director Jeff Strode said.

Teams competing were from the panhandle and Dothan and Enterprise, Alabama.