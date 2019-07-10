USFA holds World Series in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The United States Fast Pitch Association is in town for its College Showcase and World Series.

Tournament director, John Cain, said USFA has softball tournaments all over the country but the World Series in traditionally held in Panama City Beach.

“It’s the last tournament we do for the summer league and it’s kinda a treat for the girls after all season,” said Cain.

The tournament is the first to be held at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“This is going to be a great park, I’ve heard nothing but great things about it,” said USFA Umpire In Chief, Daryl Shines.

The new complex features astro turf fields, a first for the area.

The artificial grass means fields are ready to go quickly after it rains.

Bracket play runs Wednesday through Saturday for 14U through 18U teams and next week 8U through 12U teams will play.

“It’s been the home for 21 years and it’s going to stay the home, it’s truly the only real championship played in the panhandle,” said USFA Tournament Director, Mickey Blue.