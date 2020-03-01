Unlikely group wins boy’s 4×100 at Bay Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay Track and Field team played host to six teams in the Bay Invitational on Saturday. The meet was big for the program that has grown by leaps and bounds since last season.

“I’m happy and excited about that because track and field is something that will help you in every other sport,” Bay track coach Adrianna Hill said.

The team performed well as a whole and took part in nearly every event.

One group that stood out was the four who lined up for the boy’s 4×100. The group is made up of two freshman, a junior transfer and a senior in his first track season. On Saturday they not only competed in the 4×100 for the first time, but they came in first place.

“I was very proud of them and excited,” Hill said.

Senior Alan Rimmer, freshman Will Smiley, junior transfer student Charles Campbell Jr. and freshman Lakieyan Suddeth made up the winning team.

“It feels great knowing that everybody’s coming back out after the storm that we’re getting together as one giant family for Bay High,” Rimmer said.

​”It was really exciting for me because I’m new from Louisianna I just moved here and just to say that these guys work real hard everyday at practice,” Campbell Jr. said.

The group is hoping to inspire their entire team as the season continues.

“​It gives me a lot of confidence actually I feel like running with seniors and juniors by the time I’m a senior I’ll be ready to kill,” Smiley said.

“Keeps the good spirits going on the team and stuff keeps us up high,” Suddeth said.