DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team (5-0) was placed No. 4 in their classification in the opening FHSAA rankings.

Helping lead the Braves to victory is senior quarterback, Paul Dillon, who stepped into the starting role over the summer.

“Paul’s always had the ability and has always been a great player,” Walton Head Coach Keith White said. “He’s just always lacked in confidence. His confidence has really grown this year. His teammates have really accepted him. He always gets us in the right play. He’s doing a fantastic job leading us. We’re really proud of Paul.”

The Walton offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging nearly 47 points per game so far this season.

“A lot of people think we have a great stable of backs and we do, but that offensive line is doing such a great job because any back we put in there has success,” White said.

Walton only graduated three defensive players last year, and that unit is continuing to dominate, so far this season only allowing opponents to an average of 11 points per contest.

The Braves host their first district opponent in West Florida on Friday, September 30.