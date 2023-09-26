DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team remains unbeaten and landed at No. 2 in the FHSAA’s Class 2 Suburban rankings.

The Braves (4-0) have won back-to-back games in double overtime, three of their four opponents reached the playoff last season (two reached the Final Four), and all four currently sit at .500 or above.

Walton took down county rival South Walton 34-31 in a Maston Joyner walk-off field goal on Friday, their second consecutive win in the annual series.

District play opens this Friday night for the Braves, and Walton Head Coach Keith White said it’s still way too early to care about placement in the rankings.

“It don’t mean nothing,” White said. “You know, it’s week six, it’s the opening rankings. We’ve proven, we’ve earned it, we’ve done the things that we needed to do to be there, but it don’t mean anything. You know, we’ve yet to win a playoff game, even though we’ve made the playoffs back-to-back seasons, we haven’t done anything. It’s just it’s just somebody’s opinion.”

The Walton defense has stepped up in big moments this season and one of their leaders is senior linebacker, Daniel Boatwright. He leads Class 2S in tackles and is third in all of Florida (17.8 per game).

Coach White said Boatwright is a player that opposing teams try not to cross paths with.

“If he gets them crosshairs on you, you’re in trouble,” White said. “He don’t always make the perfect read or the right read, but now if he sees you and he gets them crosshairs on you, you’re going to be in trouble. He don’t miss many tackles. With all the tackles he’s got, he don’t have very many missed tackles either. So, he’s a great tackler, he’s got a nose for the football, and he likes it.”

Coach White said if his team wins its next four games, (West Florida, Marianna, Pensacola Catholic, Gadsden County) then he’ll talk more about rankings.

Walton will visit a very talented West Florida this Friday, September 29.