PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The unbeaten Gulf Coast volleyball team was ranked No. 10 in the NJCAA DII standings on Monday.

The Commodores finished this past week with four wins, bringing their overall record to 16-0 and 7-0 in Sun Lakes Conference play.

Gulf Coast is currently ranked 13th in Kills per set (12.19), 19th in Hitting Percentage (.200), 15th in Service Aces (178), 13th in Service Aces per set (2.87), and 13th in Points per set (17.0).

The Commodores are ranked first in their conference and will visit Pensacola State on Wednesday, September 28 before playing Florida State College Jacksonville at home on Friday, September 30.