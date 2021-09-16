Undefeated Freeport and Blountstown football teams set to clash Friday night

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport Bulldogs and Blountstown Tigers are both 3-0 right now, but that zero will change for one of them on Friday night.

“You put two teams that are unbeaten together at this point in the season that’s gonna draw a lot of attention,” Freeport football coach Shaun Arntz said.

Both teams have some high-powered offenses, the Bulldogs with six weapons on that side of the ball, putting up 120 points on their opponents so far.

Bulldogs head coach Shaun Arntz said he knows that they can score, instead it comes down to one thing for them to win.

“Physicality. I think whichever team is the most physical is going to win, there’s going to be points scored on both ends. They have such a sharp offense, they do so many things that put you in a bad situation on defense and I think we do that as well. At the end of the day it’s gonna be who’s gonna be willing to play 48 minutes of physical football,” Arntz said.

Something that will definitely be a factor for this one is field conditions.

Coach Arntz said a few weeks ago, their field was underwater and with all the rain this week, it’s going to look similar.

However, the Bulldogs aren’t worried about it at all.

“What was formerly a curse is now a blessing. The first few weeks of the season we had soaked fields, so now you just gotta be used to it. If we’re not prepared for that at this point, then we never will be,” Arntz said.

It’s been a while since they two last met up on the gridiron. The last time was back in 2016 and the Tigers won that game 34-6.

The Bulldogs hope that history doesn’t repeat itself.

“It wouldn’t matter if we were playing Blountstown in a kickoff classic, week one, week 10, what our record is what theirs is, anytime you can beat a quality program like Blountstown with a quality head coach and a really rich tradition it’s a great night,” Arntz said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Freeport.