CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heading into week nine of the high school football season, the Chipley Tigers are ranked No. 8 by the FHSAA in the Class 1R standings.

The only thing holding them back from moving up into the top five is their strength of schedule.

“Yeah, I mean, it is what it is,” head coach Marcus Buchanan said. “People are going to talk. A lot of those people talking are the same people that are probably, you know, 0-7 or 1-6 or 2-5 and they wish they were 7-0.”

So far this season, the Tigers have outscored opponents by over 200 points.

Quarterback Neil Adams is ranked third in the class in passing yards.

Wide receiver Dequayvious Sorey ranked first in the class, with almost 100 receiving yards per game.

Running back Khaiden Kennedy ranked in the top five of the class, with just under 150 rushing yards per game.

The kicker? The trio has only played a full four quarters twice this season.

“For them to be able to taste success and understand how hard work does pay off and that you can win football games in Chipley and you can prove them wrong,” Buchanan said. “These guys are still proving a lot of people wrong, make no mistake about it.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers have had four shutouts and only once this year have they allowed double digits.

The Tigers will put their perfect record to the test when they visit the Bozeman Bucs on Friday, October 21.