Umpires travel to PCB for Grand Slam World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s not just teams who travel to Panama City Beach for the Grand Slam World Series, umpires do too.

Rannie Fore is an umpire from Atlanta and he said he plans to spend part of his summer at the tournament.

“A lot of teams travel all over the country come and the kids come and have a good time and I want to be a part of it,” said Fore.

David Glaze is a local now, but he use to travel from Atlanta as well.

He said the Grand Slam World Series is one reason he moved down.

“I sold everything and moved to Panama City Beach,” said Glaze.

Fore has a son who played junior college ball at Pensacola State, he said he knows tournaments like this one can do a lot for athletes.

“To see the kids grow up and become adults and give back and some of the guys go on to colleges and some of the guys go on to the next level,” said Fore.

Both umpires agree the Grand Slam World Series is a great place to be on the holiday weekend.

“It’s always fun being around the kids on the holidays, probably no more fun out on the beach playing wiffle ball with the kids than at the ballpark,” said Glaze.