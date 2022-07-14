PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The new Florida Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Todd Golden, was in Panama City Beach Thursday evening as a part of his summer speaking tour.

The Panhandle Gator Club hosted the meet and greet at the Captain Anderson Event Center.

During the event, Golden gave background information on who he is and discussed his mission for the Gators this upcoming season.

“I think anything less than being in the NCAA Tournament would be a disappointment for us, so that’s definitely a goal of ours,” Golden said. “But, really just kind of laying the foundation of not only the season, but for the next couple student athletes that we have.”

Golden was hired back in March of 2022, after Mike White left to coach at the University of Georgia.

He became the 20th head basketball coach hired in the programs history. Last season, he led the the University of San Francisco to 24 wins and its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998.

Golden no stranger to the SEC or state of Florida, he spent two years at Auburn from 2014-2016. Following that he spent three seasons at the University of South Florida.

Golden raved on the fan base and support he’s received while visiting the Panhandle.

“It’s great you know, it’s one of the great things about being at a place like Florida,” Golden said. “It’s what makes it special and unique and it’s why it’s a destination job in our profession.”

Golden said he is excited for November 7, which is his debut as Florida’s head coach.