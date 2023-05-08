PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panhandle Gator Club welcomed Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier to speak at the Boardwalk Beach Convention Center Monday evening.

Napier was welcomed by a large crowd made up of Florida alumni, future students and student-athletes, as well as those who were simply Gator fans.

The Panhandle Gator Club has members in the counties Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Washington, Holmes and Jackson.

Napier spoke on the support needed in the area and went into the importance of staying competitive with NIL recruitment.

While Panama City Beach is closer to Tallahassee than Gainesville, Napier said he would never concede the area to their Garnet and Gold rivals.

“It’s been good to the Gators,” Napier said. “You know, if you think about it, we’ve had a handful of players over the years that have come to Gainesville and had great success, not only in football but a lot of sports. And certainly, we got a lot of students from the area. We are the University of Florida, right? All parts of the state are important. Certainly, this fan base has got to live with the group in Tallahassee.”

Florida is coming off a 6-7 record in Napier’s first season at the helm of the program. He said that good things will come to the Florida fans who are patient and trust the process.

“Nobody wants to go more than me. “We’re talking about hundreds of people contributing to your team. There’s a lot to do. And we’re up and running, we’ve got our systems built and I think we hired a phenomenal group of people. We lost five games by essentially one score last year. Right. So year two let’s go win some of those close games and I’m confident in our process and look forward to year two.”

Napier and the Gators football team will open their 2023-2024 season in Salt Lake City, Utah, facing Utah for the second consecutive season opener on August 31.