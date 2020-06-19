Tyndall Air Force Base gets new track and football field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tyndall Air Force Base has a brand new track and field after Hurricane Michael destroyed their old one.

The construction of the new one took six months to complete and all the airmen are excited it’s finally here.

“Like I said we haven’t had an intramural program on base here for almost 18 months that’s one of the things, the airmen living in the dorms and older airmen like me like to get out there and do some flag football and soccer once in a while and having a field like this is fantastic,” Col. Gregory Beaulieu said. “It’s very good for the body, it’s very safe, we’re super excited here at Tyndall.”

The field is artificial turf which is already lined for multiple different sports like NCAA football, soccer and flag football.

Tyndall Fitness and Sports Director Richard Lyons said it really helps the staff out with the field being pre-lined.

“Things we had to do prior to this would be to go out and re-line all the fields, we’re not going to have to do that anymore,” Lyons said. “Everything is etched into this for all of the sports that we would utilize as field for, so not only is it great for the individuals that come out and use it, it’s great for our staff that will be able to come out and start a game without having to do so much preparation prior to.”

The field also has cooling technology, so in the hot summer months it won’t be as bad for the airmen to use.

Lyons said they are thrilled to have the track and field back because it’s so important for the airmen on base.

“Our airmen basically need to be trained like athletes and we want to treat them like athletes for injury prevention purposes and fitness level purposes so having something like this the field in addition to the soft track they get to run on its just an added bonus for everything at Tyndall we have for them to do,” Lyons said.

Currently, intramural sports at the base are on hold due to the pandemic, but once some of the guidelines are lifted, they will be able to get to use the new facilities.