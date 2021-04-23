Two Wewahitchka weightlifters crowned state champions

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The 1A Boys Weightlifting State Championships were held at Port St. Joe High School on Friday and eight area weightlifters placed in the top three of their weight class.

Two Wewahitchka weightlifters were crowned state champions. Treston Smith took first in the 154 weight class, lifting a total of 560 pounds on the day.

“It feels amazing especially knowing where I’m from, we don’t get many championships and first place and stuff like that so bringing it back to the school and the county feels great,” Smith said.

Wewahitchka’s Alex Williams also got a state title in the 199 weight class. He lifted 620 pounds total, 320 on the bench and 300 on the clean and jerk.

“It’s kinda nerve-wracking going up there with a state championship on the line, that;s what we are all here for to compete and get better day by day as a student and an athlete. Me winning this is a big achievement,” Williams said.

Wewahitchka’s Keegan Calhoun was crowned the runner-up of the 129 weight class lifting 425 pounds total.

Rutherford Eric Olds, who is only an eighth-grader, took third in the 119 weight class.

In the 219 weight class, Port St. Joe’s Saylor Tull taking second place and Snead’s Jack O’Brien taking third, both of their totals were just 10 pounds apart.

Blountstown’s Logan Martin was crowned the runner up of the 238 weight class, lifting 645 pounds overall.

Marianna’s Markevar Hunter was crowned the runner up of the unlimited weight class. Hunter actually lifted the same amount of weight as the champion of the weight class, but he weighed more than the first place winner so he got second instead.