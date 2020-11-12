Two volleyball players from the Panhandle sign to play at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Two high school volleyball players from the Panhandle signed to play at Gulf Coast College on Wednesday.

Arnold’s Sarah Livingstone and Fort Walton Beach’s Carsyn Tillman will both join the Lady Commodores in the fall of 2021.

“I’m really excited to further my career at Gulf Coast,” Livingstone said.

“I’m so excited I can’t wait to be playing at Gulf Coast State this is just a dream for me,” Tillman said.

Gulf Coast head coach Scott Allen is very familiar with both players. He has coached them at the travel ball level since they were in middle school.

“Maybe the biggest advantage is that it’s a little easier for me to understand how to motivate them when that needs to be done,” Allen said.

Livingstone said it’s special to get to continue to play for Allen because he helped her realize her potential.

“He’s developed me into the player that I am… he definitely showed me that I had the capability to go play in college,” Livingstone said.

Allen said it is nice to be able to recruit local players he is familiar with because of the current travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic.