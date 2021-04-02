Two Seacoast Collegiate High School athletes sign to next level

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seacoast Collegiate High School in Santa Rosa Beach had two athletes sign to play college sports today.

Anna Boulware signed to play soccer for Palm Beach Atlantic University, and says being able to sign for a college team means the world to her.

“I can’t believe I’ve made it this far honestly,” Boulware said. “And having my family and some of my teammates here and my friends and some of my coaches, it’s really nice. And I’m proud of myself, and I know everyone is proud of me, so it makes me feel really good and I’m so excited for this next chapter.”

Boulware attended Seacoast Collegiate High School all four years but since the school only has a lacrosse team, she played soccer for South Walton High School.

“I’ve always been a Seahawk,” Boulware said. “I’m Seahawk at heart, but I’m so excited to go play for the Sailfish, so go Sailfish.”

Anna Claire Richard signed to play for the first ever lacrosse team at Flagler College. And while it’s halfway across the state, she says she already is comfortable moving to St. Augustine.

“I’ve talked to other coaches and I’ve visited other schools,” Richard said. “But once I went to Flagler, I knew, it’s kind of like our area, it’s touristy, small town, so I knew it was going to be like home away from home.”

Richard isn’t the first player to sign to a college lacrosse team as her older sister currently plays for Young Harris College in Georgia, and as it turns out, the sibling rivalry will continue as their schools are in the same conference.

“We’re definitely competitive when it comes to lacrosse,” Richard said. “We’ve already started talking about it, we’re like ‘No, I’m going to win. I’m going to beat you.'”