Two Poplar Springs basketball players sign to next level

POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Poplar Springs basketball players are taking their talents on the hardwood to the next level.

Brandi Watson will be heading to play Enterprise State in the fall.

According to Maxpreps, Watson averaged 9.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and three steals per game this season.

She also plays softball for the Atomics as well.

Zaimes Hall is heading to play at Welch College in the fall. Hall lead the entire state in three pointers made this season with 157.

He averaged 23.6 points per game in his senior year too.