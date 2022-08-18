PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panhandle football players were named by Central Florida Prep as the SSAC North Florida League Preseason Players of the Year.

Port St. Joe running back, DJ Oliver was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Blountstown defensive tackle, De’ante Reed was named the league’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Both players are entering their senior seasons after putting together massive junior campaigns.

Oliver had over 2,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns, while Reed notched 54 tackles, six for a loss and seven fumble recoveries.