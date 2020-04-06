Two Panhandle athletes named to Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Panhandle high school athletes were named to the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team.

Rutherford’s Danielle Bansagi and Freeport’s Kobe Phillips both received the honor on Monday.

Bansagi has 4.0 GPA and is in the top three of her class. She earned varsity letters in tennis and cross country all four years and lettered in soccer for two years. Bansagi is graduating as the president of Mu Alpha Theta and has been a school math tutor for all four years.

She plans on studying applied mathematics at Princeton this fall.

Phillips has 4.0 GPA and is in the top 10 of his class. He lettered in three sports (football, soccer, track and field) and served as the captain for the football and track and field teams. Phillips served as the president of the Student Government Association for all four years of high school. He was also a News 13 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

He plans on studying finance at the University of Florida this fall.

Each honoree will receive a $1,700 award, as well as a commemorative medallion, from the FHSAA for being selected to the team.

From among the 24 recipients, two Ron Davis Scholar-Athletes of the Year, one boy and one girl, will be announced at the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Awards Banquet each June. The Ron Davis Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the most prestigious honors conferred on an active student-athlete by the Association, will receive an additional $4,600 each, as well as a trophy.