PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two North Bay Haven wrestlers were granted All-American honors while competing in tournaments all over the country this summer.

NBH sophomore, Bryant Sigeal, nicknamed Bear competed at two big tournaments recently. He started off in Fargo, North Dakota for the Juniors Nationals then headed straight to Des Moines, Iowa to compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games, representing team Florida.

In duals, Siegal made All-American and helped the boys team place second while finishing fourth in individuals.

“It was fun because you train so hard and then you get to go out there and you get to actually see how much it’s paid off,” Siegal said.

North Bay Haven senior David Mercado is coming off winning his first state title with the Bucs this past season.

This summer, he competed in the Deep South Summer Nationals in Alabama with the Gulf Coast Grappling Academy. Mercado won in the 195 weight class, which is where he earned All-American. This is Mercado’s second year in a row being named All-American.

“It feels better for me because last time I got All American, it didn’t feel as good because I just placed,” Mercado said. “I didn’t win or anything, so it feels more real to me.”

Siegal said his goal for next high school season is to place or bring home a gold medal at state, while Mercado is hoping to hold onto his title and earn his second gold medal in his senior season.