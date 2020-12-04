Two North Bay Haven weightlifters compete in USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven weightlifters had the chance to compete in the USA Weightlifting Youth Championships on Thursday.

The meet was completely virtual this year due to COVID-19, so both Teagan Houchins and Gillian Peaden set up in the Buccaneers weight room with two computers facing them.

Houchins finished fourth overall lifting 172 pounds total, just two points away from third place.

Peaden finished sixth overall lifting 169 pounds total.

Both girls said competing in events like these help them get ready for the school weightlifting season as well.

“It helps because not only does it work other body parts than during regular season, it helps us make new friends at meets and all that,” Houchins said.

They also hope that by competing in big events like this it will encourage others to join the team at North Bay Haven.

“I think people should join because you can’t just let weightlifting be like know as a guys sport because girls can do it too and you can be like a really strong independent woman,” Peaden said.

Both of them hope to compete at the national level again and were happy for the experience.