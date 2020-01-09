Two North Bay Haven softball players sign to the next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven softball players signed to play at the next level Wednesday. It was the second softball signing in school history.

Buccaneers Katie Walters signed with Northwest Florida and Lauren Freed will be playing for Florida State College of Jacksonville.

They both said it was great to be signing alongside each other.

“It’s awesome. We’ve been playing since like the fifth grade. I remember we played rec ball together, she pitched against me,” Freed said. “I never knew we would here at the same school, signing on the same day.”

“I’m really proud of her too cause we both since we were little playing against each other and with each other starting in like seventh grade and so I’m just proud that we can both do this together,” Walters said.

They also said they hope to see more softball signees from North Bay Haven in the future.