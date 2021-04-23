Two North Bay Haven softball players sign to collegiate level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven softball players signed to play at the next level on Friday morning.

Both Ally Lanford and Kylie Guidas will both be heading to Andrew College in the fall to play for the Tigers.

“I’m very excited to see what I can do and see the leader I can become out on the field at the collegiate level and I guess to see how much I can push myself out there,” Guidas said.

Guidas has only played for the Buccaneers for two years, but has been quite the weapon for them, especially with her speed. She has stolen 10 bases so far this season for them.

Lanford has been playing for the team much longer than Guidas as she joined them in seventh grade.

In her six years playing for the varsity team, she’s only made eight errors.

“I’m excited to grow as a person honestly, get more out of my comfort zone. Just push myself harder, just meet new people, meeting a new team. I’ve always had this team and I’m going to miss them a lot but I’m excited for this next year and getting to know more people and getting out of my comfort zone really,” Lanford said.

Both of them said they were really excited to still be able to play with each other at the next level, but will miss playing with the Buccaneers squad as well.