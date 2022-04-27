PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven athletes signed to compete in two different collegiate sports on Wednesday afternoon.

Nicholas Harrison signed to play soccer at Spring Hill College and Christian Bibbs signed to play basketball at Coastal Alabama.

Harrison was the senior captain for the Buccaneers boys soccer team and led his team on the offensive end as a striker.

Bibbs set the all-time scoring record for the North Bay Haven boys basketball team and averaged 23.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game in his senior season.

Bibbs also led the Buccaneers to a 23-6 record and a playoff appearance, the best season in the program’s history,