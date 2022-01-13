Two Mosley female wrestlers ranked first in state for their weight class

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Mosley girls wrestlers are ranked No. 1 in the state for their respective weight class heading into the final weeks of the season.

Mosley is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A with junior Henlee Hanes being ranked first in the girl’s 170 weight class and sophomore Valarie Solorio being ranked first in the girl’s 100 weight class.

Solorio said that the two are often underestimated on the mat, and heading into districts she sees that as an advantage for them to come out on top.

“I think it’s going to feel like almost a secret society,” Solorio said. “No one really knows about us, no one really knows you know, girls wrestling, many people don’t even know that Mosley has a girls wrestling team, so for them to have me and Henlee and if we bring home state titles I think that will definitely give our program a lot of love.”

Mosley head wrestling coach Jeff Skipper said the two girls are a dynamic duo and that they both lead the team in different ways.

“I’m just excited to have Henlee as a Junior,” Skipper said. “She’s one of our captains one of the great leaders, she does it vocally, she does it through her actions, and Val does it through her actions, she just goes out there, and she doesn’t talk a lot but she works hard and she makes herself known with her actions.”

Hanes is currently nursing a collar bone injury, but Coach Skipper said she should be back and ready to go for the upcoming district and state meets.