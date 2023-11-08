LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Mosley High School seniors signed to the Division One level on Wednesday afternoon.

Zamiyah Hill, a senior on the girls soccer team, signed with the University of Florida, and senior Wesley Tilghman signed with the Troy University Track and Field team.

Hill is the record holder for most career goals in Bay County history, sitting at 89 and counting with her entire senior season left to play.

The future Gator has played for the All-State team, the All-Region team, and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team.

Hill said she wants to use her platform to represent her hometown and inspire little girls to dream big.

“I want to impact Bay County for sure,” Hill said. “I want to inspire little girls and say ‘You can do it too.’ Little girls like me, and just little girls in general. Because soccer is not a very well-known sport in the black community, and I want people to feel free to play the sport and express themselves.”

Tilghman heads to Troy on a full-ride scholarship and as the Bay County record-holder in Javelin, an event he was a state finalist in last season.

Tilghman said he wants to earn a gold medal for the Dolphins before he leaves for college.

“This would be the third year I throw, and I’m hoping this final senior season I can win state and set another county record,” Tilghman said. “It’d be great if one day I could even compete in the Olympics, you know? It’s a long shot, but anything’s possible, especially when you’re under a good coach.”

The high school soccer season just got underway at the beginning of this week and the high school track and field season begins at the end of January.