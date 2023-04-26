LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Mosley High School athletes signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon.

Aysia Fingall signed with Clemson on a track and field scholarship where she plans to run the 400m and 400m hurdles.

Fingall said it’s a great feeling to see all her hard work pay off.

“I think that from where I started and like all the consistency that I’ve had, it’s just really amazing to see that I’m able to keep it going,” Fingall said.

Austin Carter signed with Huntingdon College on a football scholarship where he plans to play receiver and possibly defense.

Carter said his signing day was very special to him and was entirely dedicated to his late mother.

“It means the world to me,” Carter said. “You know, my mom was my biggest supporter, she’s not with us anymore. But it feels really great to go on and play for her and everything.”

With Fingall and Carter’s signing, Mosley Athletics now has 18 total athletes who have signed to the collegiate level for the class of 2023.