MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna softball players Angel Curry and Amari Brown signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon.

Shortstop Angel Curry signed to Wallace Community College, while pitcher and third base Amari Brown signed to Chipola State College.

The two seniors have led Marianna to a 17-4 regular-season record and the Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 8 in Class 3A heading into the postseason.