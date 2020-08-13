Two Marianna baseball players sign to Coastal Alabama

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Two Marianna baseball players, Caleb Torbett and Wilton Pittman, signed to play at Coastal Alabama on Thursday.

Normally signing ceremonies for Bulldog’s players are held in the school’s auditorium, but this duo took theirs to Evangel Church.

Pittman and Torbett have been through a lot of adversity together, so holding a double signing at their church as they both head off to Coastal Alabama just seemed fitting.

“To sign with one of the buddies I grew up with played ball with and to go to the same school that means a lot,” Torbett said.

“Just bittersweet for us you know a few injuries along the way and corona ending the year this has just been great to sign here together at the church,” Pittman said.

Several great players have come before them out of the tight-knit community, so the two will look to carry on those legacies.

“There’s no doubt about it Marianna’s a baseball town there’s great comradery,” Pittman said.

The signing, fulfilling a vow Torbett made to his older brother Riley, who passed away two years ago in an ATV accident when he was a senior on the Bulldogs baseball team.

“I wrote on his locker that I promise him I will play college baseball for him and to do that now to look back and read that to see what I’m doing it just it gives me chills it means a lot,” Torbett said.

Torbett said he hopes to become half of the man his brother was and his teammate will be there to remind him of that goal as they take on the challenge of playing college ball together.

“Riley he was a great person he was a man of God We love him we miss every day a great member of society honestly nothing but a positive influence on everybody,” Pittman said.

Both players had great careers with the Bulldogs.

In 80 games played over his high school career, Torbett had 59 hits, 29 RBIs, 69 runs.

Pittman played in 58 games his high school career. In that time, he had 50 hits, 28 RBIs, and 35 runs.