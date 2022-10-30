PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Rutherford baseball player, Nick Nelson called up for the Phillies and Gulf Coast Baseball alum Will Smith on the Astros roster.

Nelson was added to the World Series roster just ahead of Game 1, the pitcher was on the NLDS roster but did not make an appearance.

Over the season Nelson 3-2 with a 4.85 era in 68.2 innings over 47 outings.

Smith joined the roster for the first time this postseason just prior to Game 1.

The left-handed reliever took the place of right-hander Seth Martinez, if Smith plays and the Astros win he would be the 10th player to win the World Series in back-to-back years with different teams.



