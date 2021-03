BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Liberty County athletes signed to the collegiate level this week.

Softball’s Kacy Partridge signed on Tuesday to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

Partridge is the Bulldogs catcher and is currently batting .330 for the team with 10 RBIs.

On Wednesday, Volleyball player Eva Peddie signed to play at Gulf Coast in the fall.

Peddie has been a big part of the Bulldogs squad this year with 51 aces, 157 kills and 246 digs.