Two Gulf Coast volleyball players pick up Player of the Week honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Gulf Coast players earned Player of the Week honors Wednesday.

Anna Merill Goolsby is the NJCAA Region 8/FCSAA Division II Defensive Player of the Week. She averaged six digs over nine sets in three matches last week. Goolsby also earned the Tachikara NJCAA volleyball Divsion II Defensive Player of the Week.

Ava Shumeli picked up the NJCAA Region 8/FCSAA Division II Setter of the Week. She averaged 10.2 assists over nine sets in three matches.

Gulf Coast only has three more matches in the regular season.

