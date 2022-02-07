PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Bozeman football players signed to the collegiate level on Monday.

Lewis Lowder and Joe Carpenter are both heading to Allen University, an NAIA program in Columbia, South Carolina.

Bozeman head coach Jason Griffin said they might even be the first two from the football team to sign to an HBCU.

Lowder and Carpenter said it was great to get to sign together.

“We’ve got great chemistry and it’s great that we can take it to another team, another university and make that team great as well,” Lowder said.

“It’s good to go with somebody that I know cause I know I wouldn’t know anybody and I get to go with somebody that I played with, I have a little bit of chemistry with and I know how he works a little bit. But I still got to get to know the other teammates a little more and I think it is going to be fun,” Carpenter said.

Both Lowder and Carpenter play basketball as well for the Bucks and are focusing on winning the district tournament with the team.