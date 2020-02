BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Blountstown teams got honored for not just their accomplishments on the field of competition, but in the classroom as well.

The Tigers volleyball and football teams earned 1A Academic Team Champion awards for this season.

The award is given out to teams with at least 3.0 cumulative GPA among all players.

The football team earned a 3.37 combined GPA and the volleyball team a 3.73 GPA.