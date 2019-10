BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Blountstown athletes were named FACA District 2 Class 1A Players of the Year in their respective sports.

Sarah Shuler won the award for volleyball. She has 475 career kills and 486 career digs.

Treven Smith won the award for football. Smith currently leads the state of Florida in touchdowns scored this season with 24. He also broke the school record for total career touchdowns Friday night. He has 52 so far on the season.