PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold junior LHP, Eli Blair committed to the University of Florida on Wednesday, making him the second Marlin C/O 2025 pitcher to commit to the Gators.

Blair and junior RHP Cooper Moss have competed on the same travel ball team 16U “Aces National” this summer, and Blair put on a show in front of hundreds of college scouts.

Blair said it’s exciting to make his commitment to one of the best college baseball programs in the nation.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence from (making) that commitment,” Blair said. “And there’s some pressure with it, but I like to think I’m here for a reason and to go with the best. I mean, they’re the ‘Kingmakers,’ as my dad likes to say.”

Moss committed to Florida before ever throwing a high school pitch and he said his journey as teammates with Blair began long before playing at Arnold.

“Me and Eli have known each other since we were eight years old,” Moss said. “So, we’ve been pushing each other ever since then. And we still work out every day together, on the baseball field here, as well as after school. But it really gives us an opportunity to be better and push each other.”