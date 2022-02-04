PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Arnold football players signed to the collegiate level on Friday.

Marlins tight end Sam Mudge is staying in Florida and going to play for the Stetson University football team.

Mudge actually committed to the FCS program back in December.

Offensive lineman Isaiah Jefferson signed with Adams State, a Division II program in Colorado.

Both Mudge and Jefferson said it was a dream come true for them.

“It feels great, and it’s just a relief off my shoulders because I mean all that recruiting and stuff, it’s not easy on somebody, it’s not easy making a decision on where you want to go and all of that,” Mudge said.

“It’s amazing to have your family here and everything, they’ve been with me every step of the way and for them to see it all pay off, it’s amazing,” Jefferson said.