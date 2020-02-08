Two Arnold athletes sign to play at next level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Arnold Marlins signed their National Letters of Intent Friday afternoon.

Swimmer Taylor Warren will be heading to the University of North Florida in the fall.

Warren is a three-time all Bay County swimmer, six-time district champion and five-time regional champion. She has swam 30 times at state.

“I love the campus itself, it’s on a nature preserve in Jacksonville. But when I got there I got to meet the team and I just meshed with them automatically,” Warren said. “I felt like it’s one big family and I’m glad to be a part of that.”

Volleyball player Reece Rhodes staying in Bay County and going to play for Gulf Coast.

Rhodes played for the Marlins for three years and went to Mosley for one. She led the team to several regional appearances and was on some of the All-County teams.

“Coach Scott has coached me before in the past years,” Rhodes said. “I love his coaching and I know most of the girls on the team so it’s gonna be fun to get to play with them again. I’m really excited about that.”