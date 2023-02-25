WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Twelve Panhandle wrestlers punched their ticket to state competition in their respective weight class at the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.

106 – 4th: Nathan Lyttle (South Walton)

113 – 1st: Derrick Williams (Bay)

120 – 1st: Jay Brown (Liberty County)

120 – 3rd: Jake Parker (Wewahitchka)

120 – 4th: David Drake (Bay)

132 – 2nd: Gibson Moore (South Walton)

160 – 2nd: Conner Roberts (Wewahitchka)

160 – 4th: Keaton Schirmer (Rutherford)

182 – 3rd: Bryson Schirmer (Rutherford)

220 – 1st: David Mercado (North Bay Haven)

285 – 2nd: Carlos Sanchez (South Walton)

285 – 4th: Scout Harr (Liberty County)

State is in Kissimmee, Florida and will being Thursday, March 2 and conclude on Saturday March, 4.