PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 football playoff bracket with twelve local teams headed to the playoffs.

Class 1R Region 1:

2. Chipley (Bye)

4. Freeport will host 5. Holmes County

6. Bozeman at 3. Baker

Class 1R Region 2:

Sneads (Bye)

2. Port St. Joe (Bye)

3. Blountstown will host 6. Wewahitchka

5. Cottondale at 4. Aucilla Christian

Class 2S Region 1:

6. Bay at 3. West Florida

7. Walton at 2. Suwannee

8. South Walton at Florida High