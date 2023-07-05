COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Cottondale’s Cameron Odom has been a varsity starter for three sports, football, basketball and baseball, since his freshman year.

Odom even made the varsity football and baseball team as an eighth grader.

“He’s the heart and soul of all three sports,” Cottondale head baseball coach Skylar Davis said. “If we had a tennis team, he’d be the best player on the tennis team.”

In his sophomore season, the quarterback led the Hornets to their farthest postseason run in almost a decade. The dual-threat averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game.

“Excited that he’s going to be on my team,” Cottondale head football coach Chris Obert said. “I’m going to enjoy watching him keep growing and getting better.”

When football season ends, it’s straight to the court for Odom. A key piece last season in the Hornet’s first playoff appearance since 2018. On nights when he doesn’t fill the scorecard, coach Obert said he’s the best defender he’s ever had.

“Whenever we put him on someone, he pretty much blankets someone, and we feel like he’s going to take them out of the game,” Obert said.

When basketball is over, it’s back to the field, this time over to the diamond, for what most consider his top sport. Including Florida State, which is where he committed when he was in the ninth grade.

“When I was 12, I wouldn’t imagine this at all,” Odom said.

In his Sophomore season, the ace notched an ERA of 1.29 and at the plate held a batting average of .400.

“Junior or senior year, he’s going to be the biggest person on the field and the biggest person on the court,” Davis said. “It’s going to be fun to watch because he’s competed at a high level. He’s really dominated everything he’s done.”

Odom said he wants to bring home a state championship in one if not all three sports before his time as a Hornet runs out.