Trent Forrest named a finalist for John Wooden Citizenship Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley alum and Florida State basketball player Trent Forrest has been named one of four finalists for the John Wooden Citizenship Cup.

The honor is awarded annually to the most outstanding role models among student-athletes.

Forrest is a finalist alongside Denison University soccer player Claire Koff, Georgia Tech track and field athlete Bria Matthews and University of Dayton football player Ryan Culhane.

“I am honored to be named as a finalist for the Wooden Citizenship Cup Award,” said Forrest. “I have always worked very hard to live my life as a good person; it’s how I was raised by my parents. To be named a finalist for an award that has John Wooden as its namesake is truly humbling. I respect Mr. Wooden and the game of basketball so much and am overjoyed to be a candidate for such an incredible award.”

The award will be given out in April.