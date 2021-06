PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley High School and Florida State alum Trent Forrest made his NBA playoff debut with the Utah Jazz Saturday night in Los Angeles on his 23rd birthday.

The guard played the last 3 minutes of the game as the Jazz trailed the Clippers by a steep margin through the majority of the contest.

The rookie averaged 2.9 points, 1.5 assist and 1.5 steals per game this year off the bench for the top ranked team in the NBA.