LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley tennis teams are hosting the annual County Championship with four other county teams competing.

Mosley, Bay, North Bay Haven, Arnold, and Rutherford are all competing in Lynn Haven on Friday.

On the boys’ side, Mosley and North Bay Haven split the top seeds. The Dolphins have three one-seeds competing in singles and the Bucs with two in singles and both spots in doubles.

On the girls’ side, Mosley has three one-seeds in singles and one in doubles, North Bay Haven with one for single and doubles, and the final one-seed for singles from Rutherford.

“We always have kind of a nail on our back, they want to make sure they beat us, especially at home court,” Mosley head tennis coach Nancy Garcia said. “I have full confidence in our team. I know they will come and shine. We’re prepared. We’re ready for them.”

This season the Dolphins are senior-heavy, with just one junior on the boys’ team.

“It’s going to be tough but I’m coming up with strategies, taking the ball early, heading more, playing more aggressive, and using the better tactics, and hopefully we’ll come out on top,” Mosley Junior Tyler Garcia said.

On the girls’ team, there are two seniors, with Gulianna Pfefferkorn who is a top seed in County play.

“Our district is really competitive. I played Chiles yesterday,” Pfefferkorn said. “It was a tough match, just really good players all around.”

The County tournament will begin Friday, March 24 at 8 a.m. and continue into the evening when the champions are crowned.